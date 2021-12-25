Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average of $160.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

