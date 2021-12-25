Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

