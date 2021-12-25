Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,292,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,862,000 after purchasing an additional 350,661 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 470.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $132,777,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

