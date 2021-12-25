Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce sales of $70.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.50 million and the lowest is $67.10 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $92.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $292.50 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

VIVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after acquiring an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $866.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.