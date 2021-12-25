Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.38. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 9,026 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.