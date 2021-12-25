Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.38. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 9,026 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.
About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.