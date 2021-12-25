Micron Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

