Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MU. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.16.

MU opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

