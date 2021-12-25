Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $149.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 417,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $2,281,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

