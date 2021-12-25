Mint Club (MINT) Hits Market Cap of $26.39 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $26.39 million and $743,419.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00034531 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

