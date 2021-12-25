Mirrored Apple Price Up 0.3% This Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $173.67 or 0.00343258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $17.60 million and $74,387.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00056097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.06 or 0.08018578 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,659.97 or 1.00126869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00072976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00053254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 101,348 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.