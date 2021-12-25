Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Up 1.7%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA) was up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39). Approximately 210,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 567,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The company has a market cap of £63.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.38.

About Mkango Resources (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

