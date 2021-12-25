Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $2,378,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

