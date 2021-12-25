Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $249.99 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $142,645,095. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.