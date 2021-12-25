MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.