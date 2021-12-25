MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 3,465 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 624,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 619,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,629,000 after acquiring an additional 196,983 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

