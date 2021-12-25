MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of F opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

