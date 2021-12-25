Morgan Stanley Raises MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $73.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of MGEE opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 292.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

