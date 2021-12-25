Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total value of $5,392,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $523.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.18 and a 200 day moving average of $489.39. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.