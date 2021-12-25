Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,271,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD opened at $204.69 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

