Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 497.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $417,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

