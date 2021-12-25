Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,686 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,317,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

