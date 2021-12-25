Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average is $146.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

