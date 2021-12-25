MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $636.29.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

MSCI stock opened at $611.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.76. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

