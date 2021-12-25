M&T Bank Corp Buys 402 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $43,144,026. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

