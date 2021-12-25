M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,022 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

