M&T Bank Corp Has $633,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 362.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock worth $48,923,683. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

