M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOF opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

