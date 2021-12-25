M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,768 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 113.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 203.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average is $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

