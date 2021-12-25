M&T Bank Corp Sells 537 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $146.86 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.