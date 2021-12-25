MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $106.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.