Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0014

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 37.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $6,522.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,811,379,500 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

