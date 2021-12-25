Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 4.5%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.97. 13,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,544,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAKD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth $393,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 110.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 174.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 298,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth $168,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

