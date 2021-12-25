Name Change Token Price Hits $0.0235 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,940.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,962,266 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

