Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $205.42 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

