NBW Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,834 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $80.90 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

