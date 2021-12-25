NBW Capital LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 2.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,927,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.