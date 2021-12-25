NBW Capital LLC Purchases 347 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

