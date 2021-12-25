NBW Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the quarter. OneWater Marine accounts for about 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of OneWater Marine worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEW. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,978,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 3.50. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572 in the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

