Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $24.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

