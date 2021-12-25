Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,292,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $339.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.03. The company has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $343.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

