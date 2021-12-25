Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,687 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $126.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.50. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $103.66 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

