Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,444,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 56,647 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 41,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

F opened at $20.25 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

