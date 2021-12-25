Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

