Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 17.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

FMC stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.