Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.17 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $661.11 million and approximately $16.17 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,001.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.96 or 0.08009565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00316340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.36 or 0.00898735 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00074487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00419827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00251929 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,945,963,936 coins and its circulating supply is 29,139,727,303 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

