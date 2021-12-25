NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in NetApp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in NetApp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,935,284 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

NetApp stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

