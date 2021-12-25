Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.86

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.86 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 67.55 ($0.89). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91), with a volume of 245,727 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £101.08 million and a PE ratio of 112.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.86.
Netcall Company Profile (LON:NET)
Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.
