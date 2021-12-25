New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $69,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $174.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.