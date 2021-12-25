New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $66.42 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $66,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,094,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after buying an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,040,000 after acquiring an additional 342,346 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $428.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.61.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

