New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $605,000 in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Mimecast by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mimecast by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.